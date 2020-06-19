‘I do not forgive them’: Mother of 16-year-old hit-and-run victim speaks out, demands justice for son

HOUSTON – A mother’s emotions are swirled with pain after her baby boy was killed.

“I don’t know, I don’t have words to say much,” said Nora Martinez.

Yesterday morning, her 16-year-old son, Christopher Solis was left to die. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Solis was riding his bike, which had reflectors, but no lights when a grey Mazda 6 struck him from behind.

“Left him there lying on the ground like an animal,” said Martinez.

The bike her son was riding was decimated and the driver just kept going.

“I do not forgive them. Maybe God will, but I cannot forgive you for what you did to my son,” said Martinez.

Detectives say the Mazda 6 is missing its driver side mirror, front left plastic wheel well and left side bumper cover. Meanwhile, Martinez is coping with the fact she’ll be missing her son for the rest of her life.

“I only ask that if the person who did this to my son is watching, I speak from the heart-- Please come forward,” said Martinez.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.