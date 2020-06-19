HPD: SWAT standoff involving 5 children over

HOUSTON – 5 children barricaded inside a home in Houston are safe following a SWAT standoff Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 4:20 p.m., the children’s mother barricaded herself and the children inside a residence at 8100 Milredge, near the Gulf Freeway, according to Houston Police. Police said the woman was armed with a rifle. The situation stemmed from a child care dispute between the woman and her ex-boyfriend, who is the father to four of the five children, officials said.

The standoff was over about an hour later when the woman came out of the residence peacefully, officials said. No one was injured in the incident and charges are pending.