This is what Houstonians are calling 211 about during the coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – The coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of uncertainty across the globe.

According to a tweet by United Way Houston, thousands of Texans have turned to the 211 Texas/United Way helpline with questions regarding the pandemic. The 211 Texas program is designed to help people connect with the services or information they need.

United Way Houston said in the tweet that from March 1 through June 14, 211 answered 102,908 about coronavirus for the greater Houston area.

The tweet had a chart that broke down the call topics by category.

According to the chart:

Nearly 60,000 calls were about rent payment assistance

About 30,000 were about electric service payment assistance

Just under 20,000 about food pantries and COVID-19 diagnostic tests

About 10,000 were information requests about the virus

The 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE is a critical #resource in our community connecting 1.3mil of our neighbors with help last year alone. From Mar. 1-Jun. 14, 211 answered 102,908 #COVID19 related calls in our four-county area reflecting the dire needs of so many in our community. pic.twitter.com/OokDtOlNsl — UnitedWayHouston (@HouUnitedWay) June 16, 2020

These numbers show “the dire needs” of people in the community, the tweet said.

For more information, visit 211Texas.org.