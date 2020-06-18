Spring ISD looking at reopening scenarios for 2020-2021 academic year

HOUSTON – After revealing their 2020-2021 academic calendar late last month, Spring ISD’s Board of Trustees will introduce a few reopening scenarios during a June 30 special meeting.

A spokesperson for Spring ISD said that the calendar has been approved already, with staggered breaks throughout the year based on TEA’s recommendations to accommodate possible disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, the district will assemble teams to look into class configurations, instruction, student and staff support, nutrition and transportation issues.

Spring ISD parents will receive a survey next week to give feedback on the new school calendar and possible reopening scenarios should an outbreak occur, whether schools reopen with strict social distancing measures or continue with distance learning, the release said.

The district will also offer a flexible option for parents who decide to continue with distance learning even when schools reopen.

“Spring ISD has a strong commitment to offering opportunity and choice to our students and families,” said District Superintendent Rodney Watson. “Our plan to offer an entirely remote instructional option for families who prefer to keep their children at home during the upcoming year aligns to this commitment.”

Spring ISD’s start date is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17.