Local man hosts police appreciation rally at Houston City Hall

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOUSTON – A local man is hosting a police appreciation rally at Houston City Hall Thursday evening.

The organizer Charlie Diggs said the event is to support law enforcement.

“If we don’t have police on our corner, it’s going to be a bad world,” Diggs previously told KPRC 2. “We need to stand beside them at all costs. They have to know that we are there. They have to know that they are supported.”

Diggs has thrown police support rallies before.

