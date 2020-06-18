Ben & Jerry’s, Houston Justice Coalition to host a ‘Justice 4 Ice Cream’ Juneteenth pop-up

HOUSTON – Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, in partnership with the Houston Justice Coalition, said they will be giving away one free scoop of ice cream to people who sign Houston Justice’s Police Accountability Ordinance Petition on Friday, which is the Juneteenth holiday. The giveaway will take place between 1 and 4 p.m.

Ben & Jerry’s has a long history of political activism under founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, who were arrested in 2016 for protesting money in politics. The ice cream maker has also publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement and has made open rebukes regarding the death of George Floyd, describing his death as the result of “inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy.”

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, in partnership with the Houston Justice Coalition, said they will be giving away one free scoop of ice cream to people who sign Houston Justice’s Police Accountability Ordinance Petition on Friday, which is the Juneteenth holiday. (Houston Justice Coalition)

Houston Justice is a non-partisan advocacy group founded by Durrel Douglas that aims to put an end to “homelessness, recidivism, and injustice in the community at large.” Founded in 2014, the organization says they have worked to promote community engagement through their work to pass grand jury legislation in 2015 and their #ProjectOrange initiative to register eligible voters at the Harris County Jail.

“It’s been too long,” Douglas said. “This is the time right now that we say enough is enough.”

The organizations are aiming to get 10,000 signatures to show support for the ordinance which calls for “a uniform body camera policy, transparent tracking of complaints, and a citizen’s review board with subpoena power,” they said.

For more information, click here.