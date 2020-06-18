Ask 2: Are Texas DMV offices open?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Are Texas DMV offices open?

The answer: Harris County DMV offices are open and staffed but are closed to the public due to COVID-19.

If you need to renew your vehicle registration, pay property tax and/or apply for a permit, you can do so on the Tax Assessor-Collector’s website.

All Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector offices will have drop-off boxes for your convenience. Customers dropping off payments must be in a check paid to Ann Harris Bennett.

For vehicle registrations, whether out-of-state or vehicle transfers, all paperwork and payment must be mailed to the Downtown office. The address is: P.O. Box 4089, Houston, TX 77210.

Required forms such as proof of insurance, completed inspection and Form 130-U must be attached when mailing or dropping off.

For more information on the Tax Assessor’s response to COVID-19, click here.

