Ask 2: Are Texas DMV offices open?

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Harris County Administration Building on 1001 Preston (Harris County Tax Office)

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Are Texas DMV offices open?

The answer: Harris County DMV offices are open and staffed but are closed to the public due to COVID-19.

If you need to renew your vehicle registration, pay property tax and/or apply for a permit, you can do so on the Tax Assessor-Collector’s website.

All Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector offices will have drop-off boxes for your convenience. Customers dropping off payments must be in a check paid to Ann Harris Bennett.

For vehicle registrations, whether out-of-state or vehicle transfers, all paperwork and payment must be mailed to the Downtown office. The address is: P.O. Box 4089, Houston, TX 77210.

Required forms such as proof of insurance, completed inspection and Form 130-U must be attached when mailing or dropping off.

For more information on the Tax Assessor’s response to COVID-19, click here.

