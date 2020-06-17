VIDEO: Man brutally attacked, taunted by group outside local gas station

HOUSTON – The surveillance video is difficult to watch.

In the video, four guys can be seen walking up to another man leaving the Exxon convenience store and then beating him up.

The man who was beaten identified himself as Mason. He said never let go of his groceries as his attackers took turns punching and kicking him on the ground. He was alone for several seconds when a fifth attacker walks up.

“He comes up to me, kicks me in the face, and screams, “Black Lives Matter, b****!” Mason said.

He said he walked home to his apartment, where his girlfriend, Kelli, called 911.

“His face was all bloody and he was holding his bags,” Kelli said.

They both did not want to use their last names.

“I was just sitting there on the ground kind of in shock, I didn’t know what to think,” Mason said.

It started a couple of minutes earlier Sunday around 7 p.m. when Mason was at the front of the line inside the convenience store buying cigarettes, snacks and beer.

He said he was about to pay for his groceries when four or five guys walked up to the counter, set their things down, and started talking to the cashier.

“I kind of looked over and said, ‘There’s a line for a reason,’” Mason said. “They started, like, mocking me and stuff.”

He said the group was waiting outside for him before he was jumped. Mason said he believes his attackers don’t understand what “Black Lives Matter” movement is supposed to be about.

“That’s not what the movement is about,” Mason said.

Kelli says she agrees.

“That’s not what this movement is about,” she said. “It’s really heartbreaking to see that being abused.”