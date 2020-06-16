WATCH LIVE: Deputies search for gunman who opened fire in northwest Harris County Walmart, HCSO says

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of gunfire at a Walmart Supercenter in northwest Harris County Tuesday evening.

The first report of the shooting was made at 4:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter located at 12353 Farm to Market 1960 Road.

At 5 p.m., HCSO Deputy Gil told KPRC 2 that a man fired his weapon inside the Walmart and then fled the scene. Officials are searching for the suspect.

Officials had not found anyone who was hurt in the gunfire, as of 5 p.m. The store was cleared out and HCSO is currently interviewing Walmart staff and witnesses at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.