Investigation underway after juvenile shot in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a juvenile was left injured in a shooting in southeast Houston Monday evening, according to HPD.
The shooting was reported around 6:49 p.m. in the 12000 block of Martin Luther King at Park Houston Apartments.
The juvenile was alert and talking while being taken to a nearby hospital.
No arrests have been reported. The cause of the shooting is unknown.
