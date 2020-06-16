79ºF

Investigation underway after juvenile shot in southeast Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a juvenile was left injured in a shooting in southeast Houston Monday evening, according to HPD.

The shooting was reported around 6:49 p.m. in the 12000 block of Martin Luther King at Park Houston Apartments.

The juvenile was alert and talking while being taken to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been reported. The cause of the shooting is unknown.

