Houston man plans Police Appreciation Rally for Thursday in support of law enforcement

HOUSTON – Charlie Diggs is proud to support law enforcement officers and says right now they’re being disrespected so he’s holding a rally Thursday evening from 6-9 p.m.

“If we don’t have police on our corner, it’s going to be a bad world. We need to stand beside them at all costs. They have to know that we are there. They have to know that they are supported,” said Diggs.

Diggs says he supports peaceful protestors, but not people causing chaos in the streets.

“We are just trying to spread love not hate, and let the officers know that even though they are being spat on and beat on and everything else is going on, they still have a large support system out there and we want to let them know we care,” said Diggs. “It’s important to me to let the law enforcement community know that their community stands behind them still even with all this going on today.”

Diggs has thrown police support rallies before. He hopes over 15,000 people attend Thursday’s rally.

Diggs says his Facebook event page is receiving a lot positive responses and it’s been shared over 1,000 times.

“I don’t want to live in a world without law enforcement,” said Diggs.