Car fire spreads to 2 other vehicles, townhomes: Officials

HOUSTON – Officials said a car fire spread to two other vehicles and into some townhomes, forcing residents out early Tuesday morning.

Cell phone video captured firefighters battling the massive flames that sparked at around 3:30 a.m. at the townhomes located on Ella Lee and Winrock.

Initial arriving units said they located three cars on fire, and the fire extended into the townhomes. Crews got most of the fire under control in about 15 minutes, officials said.

Firefighters said three cars were completely destroyed and a two-story townhome and a studio below it suffered fire and water damage.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters said a cat is unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.