Plea for answers after 85-year-old man killed in hit-and-run accident

An 85-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, on June 10, Sik Kwan was crossing South Gessner Drive when he was hit by a car. The driver fled the scene.

Kwan’s daughter, Yuen, flew in from Boston as soon as she heard the news.

“The phone rang, I answered the phone and my mom was just sobbing and could barely make out the words,” Yuen recalled.

According to Yuen, her father, a retired physicist, walked the same route every day for the last 20 years.

“He’s crossed that street thousands of thousands of times,” Yuen said.

Kwan’s son, Raymond lives in Hong Kong. He said he hadn’t seen his father in six months.

“I booked a flight for [my parents] last Christmas, for them to come to Hong Kong to see the whole family,” Raymond said. “I never expected that would be the last time.”

The Kwan siblings are pleading for anyone to come forward with information about their father’s death.

“You cannot just hit somebody or someone or something and just drive. That is inexcusable.”

A nurse on her way to work found Kwan and called 911, said Yuen. According to Yuen, police are now using surveillance footage and evidence from the scene to piece together a timeline.

“[My father’s] watch had stopped at 5:10 in the morning, and the 911 phone call was called at 5:18,” Yuen said.

Raymond said his father was an avid traveler and visited every continent except Antarctica.

According to Yuen the family plans scatter Kwan’s cremated remains in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour.

“My mom feels like with him being in the sea he can continue to travel all around the world as he would like,” Yuen said.

If you have any information about the fatal incident, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department Hit-and-Run Unit at (713) 247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.