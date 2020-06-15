Man dies after shooting at family-friendly block party in NE Houston; police searching for 4 gunmen

HOUSTON – A man is dead after gunmen opened fire at a block party with hundreds around in northeast Houston Sunday night. Now, police said they are searching for four gunmen.

Detectives said there was a family-friendly block party at around 7:30 p.m. between 4701 and 5604 Chapman when a group of at least four men fired shots at another man.

Detectives said the shooting caused chaos as people went running for their lives and children hid under cars while the gunfire erupted. The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information on the shooting and the gunmen’s whereabouts is urged to contact Houston police.