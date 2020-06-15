Houston Texan and former UT player demands change at UT

“The Eyes of Texas” is a University of Texas tradition. A tradition Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu refused to participate in when he attended u-t.

“My sophomore year through my senior year, i knew the meaning of the song and i never sung it after the games,” Omenihu said.

Written in 1903, the song has racist roots. It was first performed at a minstrel show.

The song was written as a satirical take on a saying a former UT president used to use-- which Texas Exes notes he tweaked from a Robert E. Lee quote.

The UT website says “embracing the song’s meaning today should not stop us from seeing its ‘complicated’ past.”

“Those things were just very gut-wrenching, very disturbing, kind of thing that that’s what the university stands on,” Omenihu said.

Replacing the song is among the changes school athletes are calling for.

Other requests include renaming several buildings like Littlefield hall and the James Hogg auditorium.

The athletes say until the changes are made, they won’t participate in recruiting or donor events.

“I commend these guys that they band together as brothers, and they found a way they can make a change,” Omenihu said.

A school spokesperson tells us they’ll work with the “UT community to create the best possible experience on our campus for black students.”

But omenihu, who is behind the athletes 1-hundred percent, said action is the only acceptable solution.

“I want them to do what was requested. I think the university has talked enough, i think the coaches have talked enough,” Omenihu said.

Student athletes at UT are also asking the university’s athletic department donate a half percentage of its earnings to civil rights organizations.