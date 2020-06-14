Estate sale offers items from Carl Moore’s estate, among others

This is not your average estate sale. At this sale, buyers can purchase household items, namely furniture and paintings, from three different estates (yup, plural): the estates of John S. Samuels III, diplomat James Anthony Dibrell and wife Katherine Dibrell and Carl Moore.

Sale highlights include an early Cambodian stone head of Buddha, an 18thcentury English mahogany chest, an original French framed large poster by Jean Cocteau, a pair of 19th century French marble top bronze mounted corner cabinets, a pair of 19th century oil paintings and an Italian portrait cabinet. Scroll below to view some of the items up for grabs.

Those interested in purchasing items from the sale can place bids online or call or email to place an absentee bid.

For more information about the estate sale, visit galleryauctions.com.

Scroll through the photos below for a virtual look at the estate sale.

