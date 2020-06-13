Woman arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Houston area

HOUSTON – A high-speed chase Friday night ended with the arrest of one person.

According to Galveston Police, officers were attempting to make a traffic stop around 6:10 p.m. when the driver, identified as Julie Frances Blow, 58, refused to pull over.

Blow eventually came to a stop on NASA Bypass, west of Highway 3. Her black Nissan Frontera, only operating on two wheels.

Galveston PD said Blow refused to get out of the vehicle, initiating a standoff with officers.

Joanna Fiedler was caught in the commotion. She said officers warned her and other curios drivers to remain in their cars.

“Policemen are saying you need to get back because the lady has a gun and she’s threatening to shoot everybody and we don’t want anybody to get hit by the ricochet of the bullets,” Fiedler said.

Fiedler said she saw Blow driving at a high rate of speed, just minutes before the truck came to a stop.

“The left side, the tires were off. They were just going and going, and smoke is just piling up," she said.

Blow remained in the truck, refusing officer’s commands to exit the vehicle, police said. Traffic, mounting by the minute, caused Maricarmen and Jimmy Hilton to miss their granddaughter Isabella’s graduation.

“We wish you the best, sweetie!” Maricarmen Hilton said. “We’re sorry!”

“With the pandemic and everything going on, it was a special occasion for us,” Jimmy Hilton said. “I just want to wish her the best because we can’t be there.”

About 40 minutes later, Blow surrendered. Galveston police said when she emerged from the truck, she had a wound on her arm. Officers rendered aid at the scene, and she was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Blow has been charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, with a bond set at $30,000.