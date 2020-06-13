What you need to know about the new testing site in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – As coronavirus numbers continue to rise in the Houston area, a new testing site opened Saturday in northeast Houston.

The “For The People” COVID-19 testing site is located at 3000 Jensen Drive. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee partnered with musicians J. Prince, Paul Wall and the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, among others, to get the site up and running.

The free testing site is open to the public. Jackson Lee is urging anyone who has taken part in recent marches or protests to get tested for the virus.

Tests will be conducted at the site from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday.