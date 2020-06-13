Saint Arnold brews new beers to celebrate its 26h anniversary, support hospitality workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Houston beer lovers, we’ve got good news: Houston’s oldest craft brewery Saint Arnold is brewing up new beer in celebration of its 26th anniversary. As if that weren’t enough excitement, the brewery also launched a new beer benefiting hospitality workers out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

100 percent of the profits from Saint Arnold’s beer Gratuity, a 6 percent ABV pale ale, will go to Houston Shift Meal, an organization offering free meals to unemployed Houston-area hospitality workers.

As for it’s 26th anniversary, Saint Arnold is celebrating with the limited release of new beers each Tuesday in June. All told, the brewery will debut four new beers and bringing back two others by popular demand, the brewery announced on its website.

The new brews are available for purchase at Saint Arnold’s Beer Garden & Restaurant, located at 2000 Lyons Ave., just north of Downtown Houston. For more information and a detailed release schedule, visit saintarnold.com.