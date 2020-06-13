IAH launches facial recognition in Terminal E to help minimize exposure for travelers

HOUSTON – George Bush Intercontinental Airport launched facial recognition technology at two gates in Terminal E to help minimize physical contact for travelers.

The technology aims to remove the need for a traveler to hand a boarding pass to an employee and also accelerate the boarding process. The technology recognizes facial features — even if the person wears glasses or a facial covering.

IAH will add this technology to three additional gates by June 30 and plan to have a total of 15 functional gates with its Simplified Travel technology by October.

Facial recognition technology has been used at international airports, like London’s Heathrow Airport for nearly a decade, according to a report by CNN.

In 2017, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to accelerate the full rollout of airport biometrics for all domestic and international travelers, something that was also supported by former President Barack Obama’s administration, CNN reports.