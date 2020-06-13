79ºF

HPD officer relieved of duty after making social media post with racial overtones, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was relieved of duty after making a social media post with racial overtones, according to police.

On Twitter, the Houston Police Department wrote that the incident is being investigated by the Internal affairs department.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officer’s Union, said he was made aware of the social media post and was disgusted. Gamaldi said he is confident the department will take action and that the officer who made the post does not represent Houston police officers.

“This is not who we are as Houston Police Officers,” he wrote.

