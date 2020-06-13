HPD officer relieved of duty after making social media post with racial overtones, police say

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was relieved of duty after making a social media post with racial overtones, according to police.

On Twitter, the Houston Police Department wrote that the incident is being investigated by the Internal affairs department.

We are aware of a social media post with racial overtones by an HPD employee. The employee has been relieved of duty and an internal affairs investigation has been initiated. The department will report our findings and corrective action upon completion of the investigation. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 13, 2020

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officer’s Union, said he was made aware of the social media post and was disgusted. Gamaldi said he is confident the department will take action and that the officer who made the post does not represent Houston police officers.

“This is not who we are as Houston Police Officers,” he wrote.