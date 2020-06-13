Here are some of the changes coming to HCC for the fall semester

HOUSTON – Houston Community College is gearing up for the fall semester by implementing some changes to help keep students safe and comfortable as they head back to class.

The school shared a post to social media to let students know that the fall schedule was temporarily taken down as they work to make modifications based on the “new, safe and flexible learning options.”

Along with the post, the school also shared a YouTube link to a video explaining the new “Next Learning” options students will have when picking classes, which include online anytime, online scheduled, flex campus and lab-based classes.

Online anytime

These are the traditional online classes that are available regularly. They do not have a designated time and students do not have to go to campus.

Online scheduled

These courses will be scheduled. Student will not have to come to campus, but they will need to log in at a specified time selected upon enrollment.

Flex campus

These classes give students the option to come to campus or do the class online at a specified time.

Lab-based courses

This option will offer students and in-class experience with hands-on learning. However, class capacity will be significantly reduced to allow for social distancing. HCC is working to add more lab-based courses since space is more limited than usual.

No matter which option they select, all students will have access to campus resources like tutoring, student life, career and pathway advising, career and employment services and more.

When signing up for classes, students will now see “online scheduled” and “flex campus” courses instead of face-to-face or hybrid. Traditional online will be labeled as online anytime and labs will be labeled as lab-based courses.

According to the video, registration is open and students can start locking in their courses.