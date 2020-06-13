GCSO: 2 children airlifted to hospital following multi-vehicle crash on Bolivar Peninsula

Two children were flown to the Texas Medical Center following an accident on Bolivar Peninsula Saturday afternoon. Others, adults involved in the crash, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 87, near Crystal Beach on Bolivar Peninsula.

Deputies said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.