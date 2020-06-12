Houston police are searching for multiple suspects seen assaulting an officer during police brutality protests on May 29

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for several suspects who were seen in police body camera footage using construction debris to assault an officer on May 29 during protests against police brutality.

The footage shows that around 9:54 p.m., the suspects assaulted a police officer near the 1400 block of Congress Street, officials said.

The suspects were seen throwing rocks, concrete and wood at the police officers, leaving one officer seriously injured and hurting nearby bystanders as well.

The suspects involved will face aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer charges.

Houston Crime Stoppers may offer up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477.