2 dead, 4 hurt in southwest Houston drive-by shooting, police say
HOUSTON – Two people are dead and four were hurt after a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Thursday night, police say.
The shooting was reported at 9:05 p.m. near the 5800 block of Glenmont Drive.
Officials said the two victims who were killed were both men.
Three more victims were transported to the hospital for treatment and a 13-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet in a nearby apartment, official said.
As investigations are ongoing, suspect information was not readily available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.