2 dead, 4 hurt in southwest Houston drive-by shooting, police say

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Two people are dead and four were hurt after a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Thursday night, police say.

The shooting was reported at 9:05 p.m. near the 5800 block of Glenmont Drive.

Officials said the two victims who were killed were both men.

Three more victims were transported to the hospital for treatment and a 13-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet in a nearby apartment, official said.

As investigations are ongoing, suspect information was not readily available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author: