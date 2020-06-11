Main Event reopens all locations with additional features to ensure social distancing

HOUSTON – Main Event announced the reopening of all its Texas locations, including Houston, at 50% capacity on Thursday.

The family entertainment venue stated it developed a new standard of cleanliness called the “Play Smart, Play Safe" plan. The plan will be practiced at all of its venues.

Main Event also created a team of employees specifically dedicated to cleaning the center from top to bottom, throughout the day as guests play. Staff will receive a temperature check before each shift and will be required to wear a mask during the entirety of their workday.

All locations will also feature 6-foot markers throughout the venue to promote social distancing. Guests will also find sanitation stations placed throughout the center to sanitize their hands as they transition from game to game.

Gloves will also be available for guests who would like them, according to the venue.