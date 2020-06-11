3-year-old boy and woman killed in crash in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a deadly crash that left two people dead, including a three-year-old boy.

According to investigators, witnesses said a Buick Park Avenue ran a red light on Lee Road and was struck by a tractor-trailer driving on North Sam Houston Parkway East service road. The Buick then struck a truck and another car parked in front of a gas station.

The crash happened around noon on Wednesday.

The driver of the Buick was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Two passengers, a 25-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Houston Police Department did not say what the relationship was between the victims.

Police are still investigating the case and said no charges have been filed at this time.