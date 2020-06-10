Here are the provisions of Mayor Turner’s new executive order that seeks to prevent police brutality

HOUSTON – During the funeral for Houston-native George Floyd Tuesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner promised an executive order that would ban chokeholds and stranglehold in the city and other police reforms.

“What that order will say is that in this city, we will ban chokeholds and strangleholds. In this city, we will require de-escalation. In this city, you have to give a warning before you shoot. In this city, you have a duty to intervene," he said.

On Wednesday, he signed the executive order and said it was in response to the demands of protesters and demonstrators. He also said five African American members of Houston City Council had sent him a letter last week asking for prompt action.

KPRC 2 obtained a copy of Executive Order 1-67. Here is a breakdown of what his executive order will do:

Response to resistance

Law enforcement officers will only be allowed to use an amount of force that is “objectively reasonable” to successfully protect themselves and others during an arrest or while dealing with members of the community, suspects or prisoners, “even if under the circumstances applicable law would allow the use of greater force.”

De-escalation

Officers must use de-escalation techniques to “gain voluntary compliance” and avoid or minimize the use of physical force. The order also requires the Houston Police Department to continuously develop, update and train officers in de-escalation techniques.

Officers have to make it clear that they intend to arrest or search someone before using force, “unless the officer has an objectively reasonable belief that this information is already known by the subject or it is impractical to do so.”

Use of deadly force

Before an officer resorts to the use of deadly force, they must make every effort to de-escalate the situation and exhaust every other reasonably available alternative (like using verbal warnings)

If the use of deadly force by firearm is unavoidable, the officer has to have an “objectively reasonable belief that the use of deadly force is necessary to protect the officer or others from imminent serious bodily injury or death.”

All uses of deadly force by a police officer must be reported to the Independent Police Oversight Board

Shooting at moving vehicles

An officer is prohibited from firing a firearm or soft-impact weapon at a moving vehicle unless it is “objectively necessary to protect the officer or others from imminent serious bodily injury or death."

Prohibited techniques

Officers are prohibited from using neck restraints or cartoid artery holds (also known as chokeholds), either with an object or body part, unless "the officer has an objectively reasonable belief that it is necessary to prevent imminent serious bodily harm to the officer or others.

Officers are prohibited from placing their knee, food or body weight on the neck or a suspect to control their movements

No-knock warrants

No-knock warrants are prohibited unless they are signed off on by the chief of police or their designee and the warrant has been signed off on by a district judge

Only HPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics Detail division will serve no-knock warrants unless the chief of police signs off in writing to state the otherwise

All officers involved in executing a no-knock warrant must wear body cameras

Duty to intercede

If a police officer sees another officer using force that beyond what is reasonable under the circumstances, they are duty-bound to intercede and prevent that use of force.

They also must immediately report the use of such force to an on-duty supervisor

Read the full Executive Order 1-67 below: