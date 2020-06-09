Watch: The emotional video montage of George Floyd’s life during funeral service
HOUSTON – An emotional video montage was shown of George Floyd’s life during funeral service.
Photos and videos showed Floyd with family and friends while he was alive. The montage also showed murals of Floyd, marches where thousands of protesters demonstrated their frustrations with police brutality against black people and the outrage surrounding Floyd’s death.
