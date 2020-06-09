Jack Yates High School community honors, mourns alumnus George Floyd ahead of Tuesday funeral

HOUSTON – The Jack Yates High School community is honoring and mourning alumnus George Floyd ahead of his funeral Tuesday.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis when a white police officer knelt on his neck. His tragic death sparked outrage, protests and riots worldwide with people demanding change and condemning police brutality.

Before Floyd moved to Minneapolis, he was a Houston resident. He grew up in the Third Ward and attended Jack Yates High School

Floyd graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1992, where he helped the football team win the state title. He also played basketball there, La’Torria Lemon, spokeswoman for the funeral home, told CNN on Sunday.