One Good Thing: First grader and police officer form a friendship through basketball

WORCESTER, Massachusetts – A 7-year-old's new friendship with a police officer seems to be just what the country needs right now.

It started when Worcester police officer James Conway was leaving a call and spotted the 7-year-old playing basketball in front of his house.

The officer asked the child's mom if he could join in and the two hooped it up.

“He’s over here making these long shots. I’m trying to put them in from like five feet away and he embarrassed me, I’m not gonna lie,” Officer Conway said.