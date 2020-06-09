96ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

‘I see you. I hear you. I stand with you’: How Houston-area law enforcement are responding to the death of George Floyd

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Houston Police Department, Harris County Constable, George Floyd, Pearland Police Department, Social Media
Members of the Texas Southern University police department pause during a funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)
Members of the Texas Southern University police department pause during a funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)

HOUSTON – Police departments all over the Houston-area have responded to the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody.

Law enforcement officials took to social media to let their citizens know that they stand in solidarity.

Here’s what a few departments posted:

Posted by Pearland Police Department on Friday, May 29, 2020

Earlier this week, Chief White and members of the Administrative Staff met with several pastors of local church’s in the...

Posted by Rosenberg Police on Saturday, June 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: