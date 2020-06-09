‘I see you. I hear you. I stand with you’: How Houston-area law enforcement are responding to the death of George Floyd

HOUSTON – Police departments all over the Houston-area have responded to the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody.

Law enforcement officials took to social media to let their citizens know that they stand in solidarity.

Here’s what a few departments posted:

With Mr. George Floyd set to be laid to rest today, I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to the family of George Floyd.



Full Post here:https://t.co/jmUGXSx6es#GeorgeFloydMemorial #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/5bMZ90DvYh — Silvia Trevino Pct 6 Constable (@Pct6Constable) June 9, 2020

I see you. I hear you. I stand with you. I stand with those seeking justice & equality. Those that are risking everything in order to change the racial divide. We come together as human beings, sharing this earth, seeking what is right. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/dex1h8alU1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 3, 2020

We pause to acknowledge and respect with others across the Nation -- in unity.



We stand in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/M4alCNvXJj — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 2, 2020