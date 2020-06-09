‘I see you. I hear you. I stand with you’: How Houston-area law enforcement are responding to the death of George Floyd
HOUSTON – Police departments all over the Houston-area have responded to the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody.
Law enforcement officials took to social media to let their citizens know that they stand in solidarity.
Here’s what a few departments posted:
With Mr. George Floyd set to be laid to rest today, I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to the family of George Floyd.— Silvia Trevino Pct 6 Constable (@Pct6Constable) June 9, 2020
Full Post here:https://t.co/jmUGXSx6es#GeorgeFloydMemorial #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/5bMZ90DvYh
Posted by Pearland Police Department on Friday, May 29, 2020
I see you. I hear you. I stand with you. I stand with those seeking justice & equality. Those that are risking everything in order to change the racial divide. We come together as human beings, sharing this earth, seeking what is right. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/dex1h8alU1— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 3, 2020
We pause to acknowledge and respect with others across the Nation -- in unity.— Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 2, 2020
We stand in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/M4alCNvXJj
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/GiNUueGo2S— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 31, 2020
Earlier this week, Chief White and members of the Administrative Staff met with several pastors of local church’s in the...Posted by Rosenberg Police on Saturday, June 6, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.