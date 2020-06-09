How the world is reacting to George Floyd’s funeral on social media

HOUSTON – George Floyd has grabbed not only the attention of the United States, but the entire world.

As Floyd’s funeral is broadcast for the world to say their final goodbyes, mourners took to social media to express their final thoughts as the procession moves forward.

Here’s what some had to say:

I hope the world is watching the #GeorgeFloydMemorial. Watching how my people celebrate life even in death. You can feel the pain but you can see the hope. — TJ (@ynotjones) June 9, 2020

My soul has been anchored !! #GeorgeFloydFuneral — LaMarr Kendell Time (@ImKendellLaMarr) June 9, 2020

RIP GEORGE FLOYD #GeorgeFloyd please God let us heal our poor country let us do this. For now. For always. #georgefloydfuneral ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — JP (@jocelyn_mcmahon) June 9, 2020

#BLM We all need to accept that we are different and what happens to George Floyd has made a mark on the world to say racism is stil happening and we need to fix that everybody thought it was finished about 30-50 years ago and more so we need to stop Rip George Floyd 🕊 pic.twitter.com/qes693ileg — Marly Violet Hymas (@HymasMarly) June 9, 2020

RIP George Floyd.



Your suffering and sacrifice has changed the world.#BlackLiveMatter — Christin #RESIST n (@Christin210) June 9, 2020

RIP GEORGE FLOYD🌹 You changed the world. BLACK LIVES MATTER — Jimmy H. (@HopHeadJim) June 9, 2020

Time for reflection and remember the importance of solidarity & unity to end racial injustice in our city, county, nation and world. RIP George Floyd #trustbuildingforum pic.twitter.com/LYLVizQaxc — G Kaur MBE, HonDPA (@nottsprincess) June 8, 2020

I’m crying because this hurts. RIP George Floyd. See you on that resurrection morning. Thank you for changing the world. — Dorothy Felix (@mrsfelixtoyou) June 9, 2020

@SylvesterTurner just said He will be signing an executive order “BANNING CHOKEHOLDS AND STRANGLEHOLDS. COPS MUST EXHAUST ALL ALTERNATIVES BEFORE SHOOTING. REQUIRED to de-escalate FIRST.” This is the type of leadership we need! I miss you Houston 🧡#GeorgeFloydMemorial pic.twitter.com/rqYjugRlOG — Katy Piske (@kaddy_bear) June 9, 2020

George Floyd took his last breath so we can all breathe. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydMemorial — Julius Ayo Afolalu (@juliuxv) June 9, 2020