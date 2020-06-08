Houston ISD has released a proposed 2020-2021 school calendar. Here’s how you can provide feedback.

HOUSTON – Houston ISD has released a proposed 2020-2021 calendar and the community now has a chance to provide feedback.

A survey was released last week to allow community members, students, staff and faculty the opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed year-round school calendar.

The proposed 2020-2021 calendar will have an earlier start date of Aug. 13, instead of the fourth Monday of August. The last day of school would be June 16, 2021, according to the calendar.

“An option we are exploring is adopting the Year-Round Designation with the Texas Education Agency (TEA), which would allow for more flexibility on school start date and allow for additional instructional days for our students to reduce any instructional gaps due to COVID-19," Houston ISD wrote on the survey page.

Additional details Houston ISD has proposed include:

17 intersession dates for targeted remediation

182 teacher in-service days

Adding five minutes per school day, which is 5,390 over state requirements

Two teacher prep days (teachers must report to work starting August 10), and three teacher preparation days

It’s unknown when the survey will close.

To fill out the survey from HISD, click here.

To read the full 2020-2021 proposed calendar year which includes holidays, teacher-in service days and breaks, click here.