GCSO: 17-year-old boy drowns while visiting Crystal Beach

A 17-year-old boy drowned at Crystal Beach while visiting with his grandmother, according to Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said the grandmother turned around to get something out of the car and when she turned back around the boy was missing. She said she looked for him for about 45 minutes before she called the sheriff’s office.

The teen’s body was found 10 miles away, officials said. Crews attempted CPR, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Officials said it is not clear how the boy drowned, but there wasn’t much beach area due to the storm. The waves were coming pretty far up on the beach and could be strong enough to knock you down, officials said.