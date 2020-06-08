A Texas man who wielded a chainsaw at protesters has been arrested by police

McALLEN, Texas – A man who was seen in a viral twitter video brandishing a chainsaw and yelling racial slurs at protesters is now in custody by police, NBC News and the McAllen Monitor reported.

The video of a man with a long-sleeved shirt and jeans carrying a large chainsaw quickly gained over a million views on Twitter. He wielded the chainsaw and yelled racial slurs and profanity at protesters outside a store, McAllen Monitor reported.

WARNING: Profanity can be heard in this video. Viewer discretion is advised.

The tirade continued as he walked towards protesters with the chainsaw as they fled, NBC News reported.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told McAllen Monitor that they were able to confirm the identity of the man in the Twitter video. Police declined to release the identity of the suspect.