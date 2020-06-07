HPD: Several gunshots fired near southeast Houston police station

A search for a shooter was conducted in the early of hours of Sunday morning after gunfire was reported at the Houston Police Department’s southeast station.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, officers reported hearing approximately 50 to 60 rounds of gunfire nearby, south of the station at 8300 Mykawa Road, Assistant Chief Darren Edwards said.

Officers reported that the gunfire sounded like it came from a rifle and also possibly a pistol, Edwards said.

A large containment area was set up around the police station, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet at 1:37 a.m. Sunday.

Upon a search of the area, officers found vehicle tracks south of the station, Edwards said. K9 units and air support were used in the search for a gunman but no suspects were located.

Someone took shots at our @houstonpolice South-East Division Station. We have a containment set up and a search is on going. #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 7, 2020

Asst. Chief @EdwardsDaryn briefs media on shots fired at HPD Southeast Patrol Station. #hounews https://t.co/FYihCq2KoK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 7, 2020

Its unclear if the station was being targeted or if suspects randomly fired in the direction of the building.

There were no reports of any officers injured and authorities have not found any damage to the building or property.