75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

HPD: Several gunshots fired near southeast Houston police station

Officers reported hearing approximately 50 to 60 rounds of gunfire nearby, according to officials.

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime, local
Gunfire reported near southeast Houston police station
Gunfire reported near southeast Houston police station (KPRC 2)

A search for a shooter was conducted in the early of hours of Sunday morning after gunfire was reported at the Houston Police Department’s southeast station.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, officers reported hearing approximately 50 to 60 rounds of gunfire nearby, south of the station at 8300 Mykawa Road, Assistant Chief Darren Edwards said.

Officers reported that the gunfire sounded like it came from a rifle and also possibly a pistol, Edwards said.

A large containment area was set up around the police station, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet at 1:37 a.m. Sunday.

Upon a search of the area, officers found vehicle tracks south of the station, Edwards said. K9 units and air support were used in the search for a gunman but no suspects were located.

Its unclear if the station was being targeted or if suspects randomly fired in the direction of the building.

There were no reports of any officers injured and authorities have not found any damage to the building or property.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: