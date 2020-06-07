Houston Newsmakers: Hurricane season is here

Cristobal continues heading toward Louisiana coast (KPRC)

We’re only one week into the 2020 hurricane season and already looking at the 3rd named storm. Tropical storm Cristobal is the earliest a named storm has formed in the Atlantic basin and a hint of the potentially very active season ahead. Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers to talk about the expected busy season ahead the best ways to prepare. See how preparations are being made during a pandemic and the projects underway that may alleviate the regions flooding concerns. https://bit.ly/374xDZM

Conversation with District Attorney Kim Ogg about:

Transparency needed in law enforcement

“We see too many narcotics cases where the officer was not wearing a body cam. This must change.”

Legal status for protesters arrested last week

“Our city is unique in our ability to come together, even if we’re yelling at each other but not harm each other.”

Former HPD Officer Gerald Goines connection to George Floyd

“George Floyd was one of Goines’ victims.”

See much more in this week’s Houston Newsmakers EXTRA with D.A. Kim Ogg

