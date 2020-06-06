Houston teen missing for more than a week believed to be in danger, officials say

HOUSTON – Texas Equusearch and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 14-year-old Sabrina Gary who was last seen on Friday, May 29. A week after her disappearance, Texas Equusearch said she was now considered endangered and sought public help to find her.

Sabrina was last seen at her Houston home in the early hours of May 29. She is described as about 5′5″ tall and weighing about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black top, black shorts and black socks with no shoes on. She was also wearing a silver cross necklace and a James Avery cross ring on her right hand, officials said. She also has a scar in the middle of her forehead.

Officials release the image of a man as they continue to search for 14-year-old Sabrina Gary. (Image from Texas Equusearch)

On Friday night, officials released two photos of a man who might be with Sabrina. Officials didn’t provide information about the man or whether he is considered a suspect or person of interest in her disappearance.

If you have information about Sabrina or the man’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000 or Texas Equusearch at (281) 309-9500.