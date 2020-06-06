HCSO: Man dead after vehicle crashes into pole in north Houston

A man is dead after he crashed his car into a traffic light pole in north Houston.

Around 5:50 a.m. Saturday, HCSO deputies responded to reports of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1960 and Kuykendahl Road in north Houston.

Arriving units located a 4-door sedan that had crashed into a pole. The adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the traffic light pole.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal crash at 15999 Kuykendahl/FM 1960. A vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck a traffic light pole. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. Westbound 1960 is shut down. @TxDOTHouston also on scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/YDsKhj4dr9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 6, 2020

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Portions of the intersection will remain closed for several hours Saturday morning during the investigation.