Get to know a Cy-Fair ISD engineering teacher who was named Teacher of the Year for 2020

CYPRESS, Texas – Kathryn Haynes knew that the classroom was her calling as she was given one of the most prestigious awards in Texas education.

Haynes, an engineering teacher at Cypress Park High School, was nominated by the Texas Teachers of Tomorrow, a state-accredited program that helps individuals with a bachelor’s degree become certified teachers, according to Cy-Fair ISD in a press release. She was nomitated by Cypress Park High’s principal and Texas Teachers’ adviser, Chris Heckler.

Haynes received the award during a small May 21 ceremony at Cypress Park High, along with a $5,000 check from a Texas Teachers representative and a drive-by parade from fellow colleagues and school administrators congratulating on her award.

“I’m so grateful for this award,” Haynes said. “I want to thank everyone at Cy-Park and Texas Teachers. I could have not done this without the support and the validation that I was doing a good job and the support of the district. It really means so much to me.”

According to Texas Teachers of Tomorrow’s website, more than 6,500 teachers completed the certification process and six Texas teachers became finalists. Haynes received the most votes out of all finalists.

Prior to teaching, Haynes worked as a cosmetologist while completing her biomedical engineering degree and tutored business students on the side. She knew that teaching was her niche.

“I have so much fun with the kids and seeing them learn. The nomination and winning were confirmation that I’m doing a good job and I’m serving the students in the way I want to,” Haynes said.