Ask 2: Can people visit loved ones in hospitals or nursing homes yet?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Can people visit loved ones in hospitals or nursing homes yet?

The answer: COVID-19 remains a concern for both Houston-area hospitals and nursing homes. To mitigate the spread of the virus, facilities are limiting visits to ensure minimum contact with patients and staff.

Hospitals in the Houston-area such as Memorial Hermann, Houston Methodist and HCA Houston Healthcare have begun to slightly relax visitor restrictions by allowing one designated visitor over the age of 18 per patient.

Overnight visitors remain prohibited with the exception of labor and delivery, NICU and pediatric patients.

Nursing homes can begin to ease visitor restrictions as long as they abide by guidelines highlighted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS):

No new COVID-19 cases for 28 days

No staff shortages

Ensure PPE and cleaning supplies in the building

Must have adequate access to COVID-19 testing

Each nursing home may have different visitor restrictions, call your loved one’s nursing home facility for more information.

