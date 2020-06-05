90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Thousands of gallons of oil found illegally buried in Crosby, leaking into nearby waterway, officials say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Crosby, oil leak, hazmat, Texas
photo

CROSBY, Texas – Environmental crimes unit is responding to a hazmat scene after thousands of gallons of oil have been found illegally buried in Crosby and leaving into a nearby waterway, according to Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Precinct 1.

The discovery was made in to 1000 block of Church Street during a search warrant.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: