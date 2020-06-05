The KPRC 2 Summer Blood Drive is back!

HOUSTON – KPRC 2’s Summer Blood Drive is back! Join us June 11-15 to donate blood with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. There’s a critical need for blood donations in our community and your donation could help save three lives!

As a thank you, all successful donors will receive a limited-edition t-shirt. Some donors may also receive discount coupons from KPRC 2’s Summer Blood Drive sponsor, McDonald’s. Buffalo Specialties is also providing face masks as giveaways at select donor locations for the first 500 people to participate.

To schedule your appointment to donate blood, go to http://www.giveblood.org/promotions/kprc-2-blood-drive/. Appropriate sanitary precautions and social distancing are enforced at all donation sites to ensure your safety. Thank you for helping us save lives!