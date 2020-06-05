Here is what to know about Star Cinema Grill and IPIC Theaters re-opening plans in Houston

HOUSTON – Two of Houston’s dine-in movie theaters reopened for business Thursday after they had shut their doors to curb the spread of COVID-19, Houston CultureMap reported.

Star Cinema Grill, with seven locations and IPIC Theaters located in River Oaks, said they are ensuring customer safety as they slowly reopen their theaters to customers.

Both movie theaters are testing contactless payment and digital ticketing systems to minimize interactions between guests and employees, according to both movie theater websites.

IPC Theaters

IPIC Theaters reopened their doors with classic movie showings such as “Grease” and “The Wizard of Oz." Dine-in service from The Tuck Room will also be available.

Days of operations will be limited Thursdays through Sundays to ensure proper cleaning of all areas of the theater, according to their COVID-19 updates page. The luxury theater will be pausing giveaways for blankets and pillows for premium guests and will use disposable glasses and silverware.

You can read more on how IPIC Theaters are ensuring a safe experience for customers by clicking here.

Star Cinema

Star Cinema’s Baybrook Mall location reopened last month with 25 percent capacity, with other locations reopening with dates lined up, Houston CultureMap reported.

Vice President John Walsh told Houston CultureMap in a statement that guest feedback “has been great."

Operational changes due to COVID-19 have been posted on Star Cinema Grill’s website, and includes deep cleaning before and after every movie. All employees are screened for symptoms prior to their shifts, and seats will be limited to ensure capacity.

Star Cinema’s Baybrook Mall location is now open. Here are the list of other Star Cinema locations opening soon:

Cypress - June 5 (Address: 8920 Fry Road, Cypress)

Richmond - June 12 (Address: 22125 FM 1093, Richmond)

Springwoods Village -June 19 (Address: 1495 Lake Plaza, Spring)

Missouri City - June 19 (Address: 4811 Highway 6, Missouri City)

Conroe - June 26 (Address: 9420 College Park & 2000 I-45 Frontage, Conroe)

Vintage Park - July 3 (Address: 114 Vintage Park Dr., Houston)