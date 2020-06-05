Loved ones, colleagues say final goodbye to Fort Bend deputy constable Caleb Rule who was killed in friendly fire

Needville, Tx. – A funeral service was held Thursday afternoon for a veteran law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule died last Friday when he was mistakenly shot by a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputy. They were both responding to the same intruder call.

Deputy Constable Rule touched the hearts of so many. He was dedicated to his family and protecting and serving the community he loved beyond measure.

The funeral service was held at Carmel Church in Needville. In addition to family, friends and colleagues, law enforcement officers representing agencies from all across Southeast Texas were in attendance.

“Deputy Rule, there’s just no easy way to describe him. He was a great guy. He was a great officer, a great family man,” said Chief Deputy John Hermann with Fort Bend County Precinct 4.

The bagpipes played as officers saluted Deputy Rule’s flag draped casket while it was escorted by the honor guard. There was an American flag flying from the extended ladder of a Missouri City Fire Department engine. There was a 21 gun salute, the playing of taps with a flyover from a Fort Bend County helicopter.

Mourners listened as the end of the watch call was radioed by dispatchers.

“I think that’s the toughest. That’s the toughest for all of us. Hearing that radio call and nobody answers,” Chief Hermann said.

Amazing grace was played on bagpipes as the deputy’s casket was loaded onto a hearse and saluted.

Caryn Beard, a longtime family friend, brought her grandson with her to pay their final respects. His father is a police officer.

“We’re here with the flag. we wanted the flag here, doing our best to hold it up in honor of Caleb and his family and all the police officers. Caleb was a wonderful man, and he sure is going to be missed,” Beard said.

Rule is survived by his wife and four children.