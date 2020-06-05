19-year-old pistol-whipped, dog killed during home invasion in NE Harris County: HCSO

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home invasion that left a 19-year-old injured and a German Shepard fatally shot in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said.

Deputies said the incident happened in the 6900 block of Romona at around midnight.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a bloody trailer. They also located a German Shepard dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies said a 12-year-old male and 19-year-old man were missing for about 50 minutes after the shooting but were later located hiding under a trailer. The 19-year-old had a head injury from being pistol-whipped. The 12-year-old was uninjured, deputies said.

Deputies said the 19-year-old was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.