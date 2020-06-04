People across Houston area drawn to George Floyd mural in Third Ward
The grief over George Floyd’s death can still be felt, all across Houston, but especially the third ward, where he grew up. That is where a majestic mural stands, in his honor.
People of all colors are coming together to pay tribute to Big Floyd -- even parents to help their children understand what’s going on in the world.
Some brought gifts, flowers, cards and balloons while others poised for pictures. The mural uniting a city in the very place Big Floyd grew up.
