Ex-Houston Chronicle sports reporter accused of attempted sexual assault of child, online solicitation

HOUSTON – An ex-Houston Chronicle sports reporter was arrested Thursday and faces new charges of attempted sexual assault of a child and online solicitation, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

Hunter Atkins, 31, was previously arrested on Dec. 22, 2019 on a charge of harboring a runaway. Officials say subsequent investigations led to new charges being filed against him and his arrest Thursday near the 100 block of Chelsea Boulevard, in the city’s Museum District.

“Investigators say Atkins began chatting with a 15 year old girl on Instagram last December,” officials wrote on Facebook. “She was located in his condo after a runaway report was filed by her mother. We believe the girl was with Atkins on at least three occasions.”

"I will always work to preserve and protect the innocence of children,” said Constable Alan Rosen in the Facebook post. “This young girl was manipulated by an adult who is a man twice her age. Such predators will not be tolerated.”

The Houston Chronicle reports Atkins was employed at the newspaper’s sports department until February.