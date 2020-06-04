Ask 2: Why are loads of bricks being delivered around Texas?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Why are loads of bricks being delivered around Texas?

The answer: It is unclear.

The city of Houston removed bricks and rocks left on roadsides, which may have been intended to be used during Tuesday’s protests to cause damage and destruction.

The Houston Public Works is asking residents to report any suspicious activity after removing several piles of bricks and rocks in Houston.

Houston Public Works asks residents to call 311 or the Houston Police Department non-emergency line at 713-884-3131 to report any suspicious activity or if you see someone leaving these items in the community.

AlertHouston: HPW has removed several piles of bricks and rocks from several locations in Houston this afternoon. Please call 311 (or HPD's non-emergency line, 713.884.3131), to report any suspicious activity or if you see someone leaving these items in th https://t.co/Ccqex1DY0Q — AlertHouston (@AlertHouston) June 2, 2020